Two-time MP, Governor, table tennis champion: 5 points on CP Radhakrishnan, NDA's VP pick

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan as their nominee for the Vice Presidential election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this picture on NDA announcing Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election, on Sunday.(X/ @narendramodi)

BJP national president JP Nadda announced Radhakrishnan’s name after a parliamentary board meeting in Delhi. The NDA allies had earlier this month authorised Nadda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name the candidate for the September 9 election, although the BJP president said that talks will be held with the opposition to ensure an unopposed election.

PM Modi also lauded Radhakrishnan’s nomination, saying that he would be an inspiring Vice President.

Here are some points on CP Radhakrishnan’s political career:

CP Radhakrishnan nominated as NDA VP candidate: 5 points