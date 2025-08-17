PM Modi lauds CP Radakrishnan's nomination for VP post: ‘He will be an inspiring Vice President’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the NDA's decision to nominate Maharashtra Governor CP Radakrishnan as the candidate for the September 9 vice presidential polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Governor CP Radakrishnan.(X/NarendraModi)

In a post on X, Modi praised Radhakrishnan, saying that he has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect.

“In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised,” Modi said.

“He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu. I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice Presidential candidate of our alliance,” he added.

Modi said that Radhakrishnan has rich experience as MP and governor of various states and that his Parliamentary interventions were always incisive.

“During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. These experiences ensured that he has vast knowledge of legislative and Constitutional matters. I am confident he will be an inspiring Vice President,” the prime minister said.

CP Radakrishnan's nomination

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s highest decision-making body, the Parliamentary Board, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, decided to nominate CP Radakrishnan.

Earlier on August 7, leaders of the NDA partners had authorised PM Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda to choose the candidate for the upcoming election.

Elections to pick the new vice president will be held on September 9, and the last date for filing of nominations is August 21. The vacancy arose after the incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, announced a sudden resignation on July 21, citing health concerns.

Radhakrishnan earlier served as the governor of Jharkhand (2023 to 2024) and had additional charge of Telangana. He had also served as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.