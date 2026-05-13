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CPI inflation rises to 3.48% in April on food price gains

The April CPI print still captures only a limited pass-through from the global energy shock.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 10:29 am IST
By Sreedev Krishnakumar
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India’s headline retail inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) rose mildly to 3.48% in April, from 3.40% in March, according to data released by the National Statistics Office on Tuesday. The print was softer than the 3.8% projected earlier in a Bloomberg poll of economists and remained below the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% target.

The relatively benign headline print comes at a time when oil prices have again become a major macroeconomic concern for India. (Reuters)

To be sure, the April print is the fourth consecutive rise in retail inflation and the highest recorded under the new CPI series with 2024 as the base year, which was released earlier this year.

The relatively benign headline print comes at a time when oil prices have again become a major macroeconomic concern for India. Brent crude rose above $107 a barrel on Tuesday after hopes of a US-Iran peace deal faded, reversing some of the relief seen last week when prices had fallen to a two-week low on expectations of a possible ceasefire.

“While headline CPI inflation looks benign at the moment, price pressures will be more visible once (1) pass-through from producers to consumers gathers pace, and (2) the price of petrol and diesel are revised up,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC in a note.

Rural inflation was higher than urban inflation, both for the headline index and food. Overall rural CPI inflation stood at 3.74%, compared with 3.16% in urban India. Food inflation was 4.26% in rural India and 4.10% in urban India.

The sharpest inflation continued to be in precious metal-linked categories. Inflation in the personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services division stood at 17.66%, the highest among major divisions. Within items, silver jewellery recorded inflation of 144.34%, while gold, diamond and platinum jewellery saw inflation of 40.72%.

The twin shock of El Nino and the energy crisis could drive up inflation this fiscal year leading to rate hikes. “Our model suggests that the El Niño/temperature channel can add 0.5ppt to inflation over a year. Adding this to our estimates from the energy shock (including our assumption of a INR6-7/litre rise in petrol and diesel prices), we expect headline inflation to average 5.6% in FY27. On this basis, we expect the RBI to deliver two rate hikes, over 4Q26 and 1Q27, taking the repo rate to 5.75%,” said Bhandari.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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