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CPI (M)’s V. Sivankutty loses as BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar wins Nemom

Vasudevan Sivankutty, Kerala's Minister for General Education and Labour, failed to retain the Nemom constituency in the 2026 elections.

Published on: May 04, 2026 05:44 pm IST
By Payal Kumari
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Vasudevan Sivankutty is a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and currently serves as Kerala’s Minister for General Education and Labour. He lost the Nemom seat to BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Background

Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator V Sivankutty. (HT_PRINT)

V. Sivankutty was born on 10 November 1954 in Cheruvakkal in Thiruvananthapuram district to M. Vasudevan Pillai, a local activist, and P. Krishnamma. He completed his Bachelor of Arts in History from Sree Narayana College in 1976 and later obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from Kerala Law Academy, Thiruvananthapuram, in 1983. He began his electoral journey in local governance, serving as the President of the Ulloor Panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district. This role marked his first direct involvement in grassroots administration and community development.

Also Read: 5 key constituencies that will define Kerala elections

What Happened in Previous Elections?

V. Sivankutty had earlier won the Nemom constituency in the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections as a CPI(M) candidate. He contested again in 2016, where he secured 59,142 votes but lost to BJP’s O. Rajagopal by a margin of 8,671 votes, marking the BJP’s first-ever Assembly win in Kerala. He returned to the constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections and won the seat with 55,837 votes, defeating BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan by 3,949 votes, while Congress candidate K. Muraleedharan finished third. His victory helped the Left Democratic Front regain the constituency.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Payal Kumari

Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her.

kerala election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / CPI (M)’s V. Sivankutty loses as BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar wins Nemom
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