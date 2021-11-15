Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CPI(M) to hold countrywide protests on Dec 1 against attacks on minorities

BJP spokesman Tom Vadakkan rejected the CPI(M)’s charges and added they were an attempt to slam the BJP and its ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
The CPI (M) blamed BJP leaders for instigating the attacks by promoting “highly communal” messages. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 05:17 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) on Monday announced country-wide protests on December 1 against the attacks on minorities. In a statement issued a day after a two-day meeting of its Politburo ended on Sunday, the party expressed grave concern at the growing attacks against Christians and Muslims allegedly by organisations affiliated to the Sangh Parivar or ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliates. It said the attacks amounted to an assault on India’s Constitution. “The CPI (M) calls upon all its units to observe December 1 as a day of protest against attacks on religious minorities and their Constitutional rights.”

The CPI (M) blamed BJP leaders for instigating the attacks by promoting “highly communal” messages. It added the messages provoked “violence in many instances”. The party referred to anti-Muslim violence in Tripura in response to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

BJP spokesman Tom Vadakkan rejected the CPI (M)’s charges and added they were an attempt to slam the BJP and its ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. “The Left wants to create disturbances in the country to ensure that they come back to power and in this thirst for power, they will go to any length.”

The CPI (M) separately denounced the two ordinances allowing the Centre to extend the tenures of the chiefs of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). “Both the CBI and ED have been functioning as the political arm of the ruling party to advance its agenda. Leaders of opposition parties are regularly targeted,” it said. “This step is meant to further subvert the autonomy of these agencies and to make the key officers more pliable.” The CPI (M) demanded that these ordinances be rescinded.

