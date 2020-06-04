e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CPI(M) to stage countrywide protests on June 16 demanding cash transfers, free foodgrains to poor

CPI(M) to stage countrywide protests on June 16 demanding cash transfers, free foodgrains to poor

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to replace the secular, democratic and federal structure of the country with a unitary form of theocratic government, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Centre has now virtually left the people of the country to fend for themselves in combatting the pandemic.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 09:22 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, Monday, March 16, 2020. (PTI Photo/Daksh Gogia)(PTI16-03-2020_000124B)
New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, Monday, March 16, 2020. (PTI Photo/Daksh Gogia)(PTI16-03-2020_000124B)(PTI file ohoto)
         

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday announced countrywide protests on June 16 demanding immediate cash transfers and free foodgrains to the poor.

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of using the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to replace the secular, democratic and federal structure of the country with a unitary form of theocratic government, Yechury said the Centre has now virtually left the people of the country to fend for themselves in combatting the pandemic.

The Left leader addressed reporters via Facebook Live to brief them about the decisions taken by the politburo of the party, which held its meeting on June 1 via a video link. This was the first meeting of the CPI(M) politburo after the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24.

Yechury said the state governments that are in the forefront of the battle against Covid-19 were denied even their legitimate dues such as the GST payout.

He alleged that the pandemic is being used for centralisation of authority, which, in turn, is destroying a basic feature of the Constitution -- federalism.

“A unitary state is being created by the Modi government that will facilitate the disruption of the secular democratic republic of India and transition of the RSS political project of a theocratic state,” Yechury said.

The CPI(M) politburo statement said the Gross Tax Revenues (GTR) have fallen by over Rs 70,000 crore and the Corporate Tax Revenue (CTR) by over Rs 1,06,000 crore.

“This shortfall in governmental revenues will reduce the share of the states who are already starved of finances,” it added.

Yechury said the lockdown was imposed arbitrarily and lifted unscientifically.

The all-India protest to be observed on June 16 is to raise key demands, including an immediate cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month for a period of six months to all families outside the income-tax paying bracket, free distribution of 10 kg of foodgrains per individual per month for six months, expansion of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from the current 100 days to 200 days with enhanced wages.

“Extend the employment guarantee scheme to cover the urban poor. Immediately announce an unemployment allowance for unemployed persons,” Yechury said.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s virtual summit with Australian PM today. Here’s what to expect
PM Modi’s virtual summit with Australian PM today. Here’s what to expect
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
Terror groups mobilise in Kabul as part of Pak deep state’s plan
LIVE: India registers new single-day spike with 9,304 fresh cases
LIVE: India registers new single-day spike with 9,304 fresh cases
India’s single-day Covid-19 spike crosses another grim milestone, 260 fatalities in 24 hours
India’s single-day Covid-19 spike crosses another grim milestone, 260 fatalities in 24 hours
Lockdown avoided Covid fatalities, but may cost lives indirectly: Study
Lockdown avoided Covid fatalities, but may cost lives indirectly: Study
’83 the movie: The sons also rise
’83 the movie: The sons also rise
Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones double in 15 days, tally surges over 22k
Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones double in 15 days, tally surges over 22k
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In