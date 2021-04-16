CPI(M), BJP lock horns over 15-year-old boy’s murder in Kerala

A 15-year-old school student was stabbed to death during an altercation between two groups in Alappuzha district during a local temple festival at Vallikunnam on Wednesday night, police said.

Soon after the murder of Abhimanyu, the ruling CPI(M) said he was an activist of the Students Federation of India(SFI), Marxist youth wing, and blamed workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the cold-blooded murder and called for a shutdown in the area. Later, Abhimanyu’s father A Kumar claimed that he was not so active in politics but his elder brother was a regular worker of the party. Police said they had identified two assailants and they would be arrested soon.

“It is fact all our family members are Communists. He may be an SFI activist at school but he was not at all active. My second son, he was about to write the SSLC examination. I have no idea why he was killed like this,” his father said.

But CPI(M) Alappuzha district secretary R Nazar said he was an active worker of the SFI and RSS workers were behind the murder. “It was a clear political murder,” he said adding assailants came in search of his elder brother but when they failed to get him they took revenge on his brother.

But both the RSS and BJP distanced themselves from the incident saying the CPI(M) was desperate to make all murders political killings to mask the murder of a Muslim League activist in Kannur on the polling day-- April 6. Three days after the Kannur murder, one of the accused in the case was found hanging and his autopsy report claimed that he was attacked before suicide.

“Police officials and the father of the victim said politics was not involved in the incident. CPI(M) is desperate to make it a political murder to get some sympathy as the party was exposed in some of the recent political clashes,” said BJP district president A V Gopakumar.