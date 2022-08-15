CPI(M) leader hacked to death in Palakkad, party blames BJP, RSS

A 40-year-old leader of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) was allegedly hacked to death on Sunday night by a six-member gang in Palakkad district , police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as K Shajahan,who is a local CPI(M) leader said police.

The CPI(M) blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for the murder but the parties denied any role in it.

Police said the incident took place at 9:30pm when unidentified assailants waylaid and attacked Shajahan in Kottekad region of the district with sharp-edged weapons. Though he was rushed to a hospital but he was declared brought dead by doctors, police said. In protest to the murder, the CPI(M) gave a call for a shutdown in Marutharoad panchayat on Monday.

An eyewitness has alleged that all the assailants belong to the CPI(M) and his son was among the six-member gang that carried out the murder. He said the gang members tried to assault him also but his son intervened and averted it. Later, the man reportedly informed the police and shared the details of all the miscreants.

“The investigation is underway and we have recorded statements of all the witnesses. We have got details of most of the accused,” said Palakkad district police superintendent R Viswanadh. However, the police have not shared the identity of the accused persons as of now.

CPI(M) district secretary E N Suresh Babu said the accused were former party members but they crossed over to the saffron camp later. BJP leader C Krishnakumar, however, alleged that some internal feud in the CPI(M) led to the murder and that the party was putting all blame on Sangh Parivar outfits to divert attention. Shajahan was one of the accused in the murder of BJP activist Aruchami in 2008.

Palakkad had witnessed twin political murders in April — Social Democratic Party of India leader S Subiar was hacked to death on April 16and within 12 hours RSS leader A Sreeniwasan was allegedly killed in a retaliatory attack.

