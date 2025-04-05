CPI(M) resolution for ceasefire in Gaza adopted at key meet

The ongoing 24th party congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Madurai on Friday adopted a resolution on Palestine condemning Israel’s “genocidal attack on Gaza” and demanding an immediate ceasefire. The delegates including top leaders of the party such as Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, politburo members Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat wore the checkered keffiyehs, a Middle-Eastern headdress used to symbolise the Palestine liberation movement (HT photo)

The resolution was moved by politburo member MA Baby, supported by his colleague G Ramakrishnan and was unanimously adopted in the presence of all the delegates.

The delegates including top leaders of the party such as Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, politburo members Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat wore the checkered keffiyehs, a Middle-Eastern headdress used to symbolise the Palestine liberation movement, on their backs as they raised slogans in favour of Palestine and adopted the resolution in its favour.

The CPI(M) resolution stated that Israel has cut the supply of food, water and other aid to Gaza and intends to strangulate and push the region towards starvation. It said that the attacks on Gaza, resulting in the killing of over 50,000 Palestinians who are mostly women and children, “demonstrate the genocidal character of the Israeli state”.

The party congress accused the US and other Western nations of actively supporting Israel’s attacks on Palestine and that US president Donald Trump’s announcement of ‘converting Gaza into a tourist paradise by pushing out all Palestinians’ suits Israel’s interests.

The party also accused the BJP-led government in India of ‘watering down the long-held position of India on Palestine.’

“Instead of resolutely standing with the people of Palestine and demanding action on Israel, the BJP government is now siding with Israel. As a result, for the first time, India voted against or abstained on US resolutions demanding a ceasefire and condemning Israel. Such positions dented India’s credibility among the developing countries and it is now seen as an ally of Israel and the US,” the resolution said.

The resolution demanded that the BJP-led government ‘stop supporting Israel and revert to the established Indian policy of supporting Palestine.’