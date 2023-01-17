CPI(M) to join final leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on Jan 30: D Raja

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Tuesday said that he will be joining the final leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) in Srinagar on January 30.

CPI’s Raja while accepting the invitation by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party MP Binoy Viswam will also accompany him during the conclusion of the Rahul Gandhi-led march.

In his letter to Gandhi, Raja hailed the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the message it carried of harmony and equality.

While remembering the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi, the CPI general secretary added, “It is imperative that all shades of secular, democratic and patriotic opinion must unite to reclaim the republic, protect constitutional values and fight for the inclusive India Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh dreamt of. Mahatma Gandhi sacrificed his life for the cause of unity in the country, his martyrdom inspires us to shed the divisions of “us” and “them” and come together to shape a better India.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in Punjab.

The Punjab leg is scheduled to culminate on January 19 in Pathankot after which the BJY will enter its final destination, Jammu & Kashmir where a flag-hoisting ceremony on the anniversary of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi is also planned.

The march began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

So far, the yatra has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.