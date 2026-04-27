CPI(M)'s Kalatan Dasgupta to fight first major electoral contest in West Bengal | 5 facts about the leader

Kalatan Dasgupta is a CPI(M) youth leader from West Bengal who entered politics through student activism, starting with SFI and later working in DYFI, where he built his base through campus politics, local mobilisation, and party organisation work in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas. His political identity is rooted more in movement-based activism than in holding any elected office.

He is currently contesting the Panihati Assembly seat as a CPI(M) candidate, marking one of his first major electoral contests.(X/@kalatan31)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He gained wider public attention during the RG Kar Medical College protest movement (2024), where he was part of early student-led demonstrations and became a visible Left voice in street protests around issues of safety, governance, and accountability in institutions. This period significantly increased his recognition beyond internal party circles.

ALSO READ | West Bengal, Tamil Nadu voting percentage, result date and other assembly election key details

He is currently contesting the Panihati Assembly seat as a CPI(M) candidate, marking one of his first major electoral contests. In this election, he is directly up against TMC candidate Tirthankar Ghosh and BJP candidate Ratna Debnath, making it a competitive multi-corner fight where CPI(M) is trying to regain lost ground.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He has not previously served as an MLA or held any legislative position, making this his first serious step into mainstream electoral politics at the Assembly level. His role so far has been largely organisational and protest-driven rather than administrative or parliamentary. 5 key facts about Kalatan Dasgupta Kalatan Dasgupta is a CPI(M) youth leader from West Bengal who came up through SFI and DYFI, working mainly in student politics, mobilisation, and grassroots organisation in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas.

He gained wider recognition during the RG Kar Medical College protest movement (2024), where he emerged as a visible Left-aligned student voice in demonstrations around institutional accountability and governance issues.

He is currently contesting the Panihati Assembly constituency as a CPI(M) candidate, entering his first major electoral race against TMC candidate Tirthankar Ghosh and BJP candidate Ratna Debnath

The Panihati seat has been dominated in recent years by TMC, with Nirmal Ghosh (TMC) winning in 2021 and retaining strong influence in the constituency, reflecting the party’s current hold over the area.

Before this, he has not held any legislative office or MLA position, and his work has largely been rooted in party organisation and movement-based politics rather than governance roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He has not previously served as an MLA or held any legislative position, making this his first serious step into mainstream electoral politics at the Assembly level. His role so far has been largely organisational and protest-driven rather than administrative or parliamentary. 5 key facts about Kalatan Dasgupta Kalatan Dasgupta is a CPI(M) youth leader from West Bengal who came up through SFI and DYFI, working mainly in student politics, mobilisation, and grassroots organisation in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas.

He gained wider recognition during the RG Kar Medical College protest movement (2024), where he emerged as a visible Left-aligned student voice in demonstrations around institutional accountability and governance issues.

He is currently contesting the Panihati Assembly constituency as a CPI(M) candidate, entering his first major electoral race against TMC candidate Tirthankar Ghosh and BJP candidate Ratna Debnath

The Panihati seat has been dominated in recent years by TMC, with Nirmal Ghosh (TMC) winning in 2021 and retaining strong influence in the constituency, reflecting the party’s current hold over the area.

Before this, he has not held any legislative office or MLA position, and his work has largely been rooted in party organisation and movement-based politics rather than governance roles. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditi Anand ...Read More Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON