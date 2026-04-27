CPI(M)'s Kalatan Dasgupta to fight first major electoral contest in West Bengal | 5 facts about the leader
CPI(M) youth leader Kalatan Dasgupta hasn't previously served as an MLA or held any legislative position.
Kalatan Dasgupta is a CPI(M) youth leader from West Bengal who entered politics through student activism, starting with SFI and later working in DYFI, where he built his base through campus politics, local mobilisation, and party organisation work in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas. His political identity is rooted more in movement-based activism than in holding any elected office.
He gained wider public attention during the RG Kar Medical College protest movement (2024), where he was part of early student-led demonstrations and became a visible Left voice in street protests around issues of safety, governance, and accountability in institutions. This period significantly increased his recognition beyond internal party circles.
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He is currently contesting the Panihati Assembly seat as a CPI(M) candidate, marking one of his first major electoral contests. In this election, he is directly up against TMC candidate Tirthankar Ghosh and BJP candidate Ratna Debnath, making it a competitive multi-corner fight where CPI(M) is trying to regain lost ground.
He has not previously served as an MLA or held any legislative position, making this his first serious step into mainstream electoral politics at the Assembly level. His role so far has been largely organisational and protest-driven rather than administrative or parliamentary.
5 key facts about Kalatan Dasgupta
- Kalatan Dasgupta is a CPI(M) youth leader from West Bengal who came up through SFI and DYFI, working mainly in student politics, mobilisation, and grassroots organisation in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas.
- He gained wider recognition during the RG Kar Medical College protest movement (2024), where he emerged as a visible Left-aligned student voice in demonstrations around institutional accountability and governance issues.
- He is currently contesting the Panihati Assembly constituency as a CPI(M) candidate, entering his first major electoral race against TMC candidate Tirthankar Ghosh and BJP candidate Ratna Debnath
- The Panihati seat has been dominated in recent years by TMC, with Nirmal Ghosh (TMC) winning in 2021 and retaining strong influence in the constituency, reflecting the party’s current hold over the area.
- Before this, he has not held any legislative office or MLA position, and his work has largely been rooted in party organisation and movement-based politics rather than governance roles.
He has not previously served as an MLA or held any legislative position, making this his first serious step into mainstream electoral politics at the Assembly level. His role so far has been largely organisational and protest-driven rather than administrative or parliamentary.
5 key facts about Kalatan Dasgupta
- Kalatan Dasgupta is a CPI(M) youth leader from West Bengal who came up through SFI and DYFI, working mainly in student politics, mobilisation, and grassroots organisation in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas.
- He gained wider recognition during the RG Kar Medical College protest movement (2024), where he emerged as a visible Left-aligned student voice in demonstrations around institutional accountability and governance issues.
- He is currently contesting the Panihati Assembly constituency as a CPI(M) candidate, entering his first major electoral race against TMC candidate Tirthankar Ghosh and BJP candidate Ratna Debnath
- The Panihati seat has been dominated in recent years by TMC, with Nirmal Ghosh (TMC) winning in 2021 and retaining strong influence in the constituency, reflecting the party’s current hold over the area.
- Before this, he has not held any legislative office or MLA position, and his work has largely been rooted in party organisation and movement-based politics rather than governance roles.