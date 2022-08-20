CPI(M) slams Kerala guv over stay on prof appointment

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) on Friday described as “unconstitutional” Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s decision to stay the controversial appointment of a Malayalam Associate Professor in Kannur University and rejected his “favouritism and nepotism” charge over her nomination to the varsity.

The ruling party claimed nothing “illegal” was committed by the university authorities in connection with the appointment of a CPI (M) leader’s wife as the associate professor.

Rejecting charges of the Governor that the varsity’s move appears to be a case of “favouritism and nepotism”, CPI(M) State Secretariat member A K Balan hit back at Khan, saying his appointment to the constitutional post was also a politically motivated decision.

“The stand taken by the Governor is unconstitutional, violation of the Kannur University Act and also against natural justice,” Balan, who is also a former law minister, said in response to Khan’s allegations.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi late on Thursday, the Governor had also alleged that Kannur University’s move to appoint Chief Minister’s secretary’s wife Priya Varghese as an associate professor in its Malayalam Department was “political”.

“The process of the appointment...it appears to be a case of favouritism and nepotism. A person who is not qualified to be appointed as an assistant professor prima facie is being appointed because she is the spouse of the secretary to the chief minister. This is political. There is absolutely no doubt,” Khan had said.

Varghese had been proposed to be appointed as an associate professor in the Malayalam Department by Kannur University, which triggered a huge political row as she had the lowest research score but the highest in the interview round and was declared first in the selection process.

Backing the Governor, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan, has said Khan had actually used his power to prevent Kannur University’s attempt to make an illegal appointment.

