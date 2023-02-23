CR Kesavan on quitting Congress: 'You question surgical strike, Droupadi Murmu?'

Rajaji's great-grandson CR Kesavan on Thursday resigned from the Congress owing to ideological differences with the present leadership of the party. Though he did not cite any specific incident for his decision, speaking to ANI later, he referred to two cases where Congress leaders attacked the nomination of Droupadi Murmu and sought evidence of the surgical strike. "When Droupadi Murmuji's nomination happened, it was such a proud moment for every Indian -- the first tribal woman, she's come from such a humble background by sheer hard work and dedication, but a senior working committee member of the party says Droupadi Murmuji represents an evil philosophy. This is not correct. And another person says no country should get a President like her. No right thinking person will agree with all of these," CR Kesavan said. CR Kesavan resigns from Congress, says he does not belong there.

"This is not an exception to the rule; this has become the norm," the Tamil Nadu Congress leader said.

"On January 23, the government announced naming 22 islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees. You know 14 of these awards were posthumous as they died protecting our country. You don't need to comment if you are not comfortable. A senior leader of the Congress party says, 'Where is the proof of the surgical strike?'" Kesavan said.

"Over a period of time, you felt that your value system, your faith and conviction in a certain way to do politics is not in line with the party. So I decided and I didn't participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. I looked around and honestly felt that I don't belong here. So I tendered my resignation," Kesavan said.

While he did not name the party leaders, Congress's Ajoy Kumar made the comment that Droupadi Murmu represents an evil philosophy. He also clarified that his comment was not personal but an attack on the NDA's philosophy. Congress leader Udit Raj made the comment that no one should get a President like Droupadi Murmu. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh stirred the controversy over surgical strike as he questioned the surgical strike. The Congress distanced from the comment and said it was his personal statement.

