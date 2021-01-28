IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Cracks in stir after mayhem; farmers call off Feb 1 march
india news

Cracks in stir after mayhem; farmers call off Feb 1 march

Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform of farm unions leading the protests, on Wednesday apologised for the violent events in Delhi that have dented the credibility of the movement.
By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Security personnel guard Red Fort a day after protesters stormed the monument. (PTI)

Farm unions protesting three contentious new agricultural laws have called off a march to Parliament when the Union government will present its annual budget on February 1, but promised to continue their two-month-long agitation, even as divisions among protesting farmers started to surface a day after the tractor rally in Delhi on Tuesday turned violent.

Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform of farm unions leading the protests, on Wednesday apologised for the violent events in Delhi that have dented the credibility of the movement, saying the buck stopped with them since they had given the call for the tractor march on Republic Day. They, however, continued to claim that there was a “deep-rooted conspiracy” to thwart the agitation.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha also held a series of meeting late into the night on Wednesday, its confidence shaken as it wondered how to carry on an agitation that had forced the Union government to offer a series of concessions, including a proposal to put the laws on hold.

It’s an offer government officials say is still available to the farmers, but that the latter will now have to make the first move.

Several key farm leaders were missing from the front ranks of Tuesday’s rally, which they should have been leading, and there appeared to be coordinated action by farmers at all three entry into

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP