Craze for Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy lands 7 Andhra policemen in trouble

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 08:43 IST

Seven policemen in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district had to face the music for watching Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring popular Telugu hero Chiranjeevi and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan without taking leave on Wednesday.

The seven sub-inspectors belonging to various police stations in the district—BT Subbaiah (Bandi Atmakur), K Hari Prasad (Nandivargam), K Jagadeeswar Reddy (Kolimigundla), P Ashok (Special Branch, Allagadda), G Preetam Reddy (N Racharla), B Srikanth Reddy (Avuku) and Niranjan Reddy (Gospadu)—were supposed to be on duty according to the duty chart.

However, these young policemen, who are said to be big fans of Chiranjeevi, conveniently skipped work and drove to Koilkuntla town to watch the special show of the film together.

What landed them in trouble was a selfie taken by one of them while they sitting in the theatre. They posted the selfie in the WhatsApp group of their colleagues and it eventually came to the notice of Kurnool’s superintendent of police Dr K Fakeerappa.

Fakeerappa called for a report from the sub-divisional police officers of Nandyal, Dhone and Allagadda divisions after seven policemen went to watch the film.

“It has come to my notice that these seven sub-inspectors went to Koilkuntla to watch the film without taking permission from or intimating their superiors, which is a serious offence,” he said.

The SP issued orders shifting them from their respective police stations on disciplinary grounds and attaching them to the district headquarters for inquiry.

“Appropriate action would be taken after a due departmental inquiry. Any dereliction of duty on the part of the police would be viewed seriously,” Fakeerappa warned.

The Andhra Pradesh home department has given permission for special shows for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy from 1am to 10am every day for a week till September 8.

A period drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 08:43 IST