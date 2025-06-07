'Crazy people, must be stopped': Elon Musk's father slams Pakistan, terrorists

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, who was on a six-day trip to India, slammed the Pahalgam terror attack and called the perpetrators ‘crazy’. Father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Servotech's Global Advisor, Errol Musk, speaks to the media at the ISKCON Temple, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

When asked about New Delhi’s efforts to isolate Pakistan for its connection to terror organisations operating in India, Musk Sr said that something has to be done about the ‘crazy' people in the world.

"It's a bad thing. There are crazy people in the world, and we have to do something about them. They can't get their way. They shouldn'tbe allowed to get their way. They need to be stopped. And they are crazy, that's all it is,” Errol Musk told news agency ANI.

He also said that he would love to invest in India, as the country deserves it due to its progress and becoming the fourth-largest economy in the world.

“I can see India progressing at the right pace,” he added.

India’s Operation Sindoor and efforts to isolate Pakistan

Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure at nine locations in PoK and Pakistan’s Punjab province. The move came in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in the Jammu and Kashmir resort town.

The Operation resulted in the killing of more than 100 terrorists, according to the armed forces, but also ended up flaring a conflict with Pakistan that lasted for four days until a ceasefire understanding was reached on May 10. India also took several other steps like suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari-Wagah checkpost and cancellation of visas issued to Pakistani citizens.

The government of India then sent seven all-party delegations to 32 countries around the world to expose the nexus between the Pakistani establishment and terror groups. Pakistan also sent two delegations to put its side of the story, but those are ending up getting an earful from lawmakers in the United States.