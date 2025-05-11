India-Pakistan ceasefire understanding: No firing reported overnight in Kashmir

For the first time in nearly a week, the Kashmir Valley witnessed a peaceful night with no sounds of gunfire or drones, following a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan on Saturday evening. An paramilitary soldier stands at the commercial hub of Lal Chowk in Srinagar(HT photo)

“There was no ceasefire violation reported from any sector along the Line of Control in Kashmir after 11 pm on Saturday,” officials told news agency PTI.

India and Pakistan agreed to stop firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border starting Saturday evening. The move came after the Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week, in retaliation against the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Follow India Pakistan live updates

Though the night remained peaceful, dozens of drones were seen flying over Kashmir valley on Saturday evening, which was a violation of the ceasefire understanding.

Pakistan breached ceasefire hours later

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday. However, India said Pakistan broke the agreement just hours later.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said on Saturday night that “there had been repeated violations of the understanding arrived between the two countries”.

Despite the agreement, residents in Srinagar and Jammu reported hearing several explosions just hours later. Power cuts followed in both cities. So far, there have been no reports of any deaths or injuries.

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” Misri said at a press conference in New Delhi. He also said that Indian forces were “retaliating” after what he called a “border intrusion.”

Shortly after the explosions, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern on social media, writing: “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”