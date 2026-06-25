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Crew, ATC de-rostered after AI flight enters Pakistan airspace

DGCA de-rostered Air India flight crew and an ATC for a brief incursion into Pakistan airspace during landing at Amritsar on June 22.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 07:38 am IST
By Neha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
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The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has de-rostered the operating crew of an Air India flight and an air traffic controller after an aircraft briefly entered Pakistan’s Lahore airspace while attempting to land at Amritsar on June 22, officials said.

Crew, ATC de-rostered after AI flight enters Pakistan airspace

The regulator said interim action had been taken against the crew and the concerned air traffic controller for failing to report the incident.

The incident involved Air India flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar, operated by an Airbus A321 (VT-PPV), at around 10.10 pm on Monday. According to the DGCA, the aircraft was on approach to Amritsar when it was instructed to hold because the runway was being inspected following a bird-strike report involving an earlier flight.

“After the aircraft commenced approach during radar vectoring, the aircraft briefly entered the Pakistan airspace. The event was coordinated with Pakistan ATC authorities. The aircraft finally diverted back to Delhi and safely landed at Delhi,” the regulator said.

Air India confirmed the incident. “The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed into the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport. The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally,” the airline said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

amritsar airport dgca
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
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