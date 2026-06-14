'His life cost just 2,473': FSUI claims seafarer's body is being preserved with cold water bottles, shares video

The death of an Indian seafarer on a ship docked at Duqm Port in Oman has drawn criticism from the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), an organisation representing Indian seafarers across the world.

The crew of the tanker shared a video and said that they had been using cold water bottles to preserve the dead body of the seafarer who died on June 11 after falling ill(X/@FSUI)

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The union alleged that 35-year-old seafarer Nishanth Uirthanathan aboard shadow tanker MT Celestial died due to the shipowner's negligence on June 11 after falling 'seriously ill and his body remains onboard without any proper arrangements to preserve the dead body. Track updates on Iran US conflict

“Crew is using cold water bottles in a desperate attempt to horrifying and health-risking situation,” the FSUI wrote in a post on X, adding that timely medical evacuation was ‘delayed amid regional tensions.’

“FSUI and the captain are urgently demanding body preservation/repatriation, crew support, and full investigation into the response failures,” it said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Delays in help & failure to arrange mortal remains show clear intent. Questions also for Omani authorities,” the union wrote in another post, as it demanded ‘accountability’. Death of Indian seafarer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Delays in help & failure to arrange mortal remains show clear intent. Questions also for Omani authorities,” the union wrote in another post, as it demanded ‘accountability’. Death of Indian seafarer {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian embassy in Oman on confirmed the death of the 35-year-old seafarer, saying he died from medical complications aboard the vessel MT Celestial while it was docked at Duqm Port in Oman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian embassy in Oman on confirmed the death of the 35-year-old seafarer, saying he died from medical complications aboard the vessel MT Celestial while it was docked at Duqm Port in Oman. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India," the embassy said in a post on social media on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India," the embassy said in a post on social media on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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The Embassy remains in close touch with family members of the Indian national Mr. Nishanth Uirthanathan who unfortunately lost his life due to medical conditions, crew members of the vessel and concerned authorities. Efforts are underway to facilitate the earliest possible… — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 14, 2026

India has more than 300,000 seafarers working across global shipping fleets, according to government data. More than 18,000 Indian seafarers are employed in the Middle East, an official in the country's shipping ministry said last week.

The death comes days after three Indian seafarers were killed in a U.S. strike on a tanker off Oman, triggering criticism from the public and opposition parties.

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Also read: A legal notice, more betrayals: Fresh jolts hit Mamata Banerjee as she struggles to keep TMC intact

Opposition parties have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit later this week.

And on Friday, India took the rare step of lodging a second protest with the US over a strike that ​took place more than three months into the US-Israeli war on Iran.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sana Fazili ...Read More Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first' Read Less

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