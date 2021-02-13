Making a veiled comment over the Wasim Jaffer controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said hate has been so normalised in India in the last few years that even "our beloved sport cricket has been marred by it". He, however, did not mention any name as he tweeted, "India belongs to all of us. Do not let them dismantle our unity."

Wasim Jaffer resigned as the Uttarakhand coach after Cricket Association of Uttarakhand made many changes to the team, including replacing the captain, without consulting him. Uttarakhand team manager Navneet Mishra alleged that Jaffer picked players based on their religion and created a communal atmosphere.

The episode became a centre of controversy after Jaffer on February 10 tweeted clarifying his decisions which have been attacked as "communal".

Rahul Gandhi's comment comes on a day finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, from the floors of Parliament, called Rahul Gandhi "the doomsday man of India".