‘Cried like a child’: Businessman reveals why he filed a case against Rajpal Yadav

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday evening after the Delhi high court allowed his temporary release in connection with cheque bounce cases. Businessman Gopal Agrwal said that he met Rajpal Yadav through a common friend, MP Mithilesh Kumar. (PTI)

After coming out of the prison, the actor received unwavering support from across the country and thanked his fans for the support.

While the case has continued to grab spotlight, the businessman who filed a case against the actor has come forward, revealing his side of the story.

Businessman Gopal Agrawal, who is linked to the M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, said after lending ₹5 crore to the actor, he has been requesting him to return the money several times, even to the extent of “crying in from of him like a child.”

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav thanks entire nation and Bollywood for support after getting released from Tihar jail in ₹9 crore debt case

In an interview with a news portal, News Pinch, Agrawal revealed his 14-year long association with Rajpal and how the issue over the unpaid loan evolved over the years.

Actor told him ‘everything would go to waste’ if he didn't secure funds Gopal Agarwal said that he met Rajpal Yadav through a common friend, MP Mithilesh Kumar. Yadav told them about his film Ata Pata Laapata, which was almost complete, but he didn't have enough funds. The actor requested money from the businessman, saying “everything would go to waste” if he didn't secure funding.

While the businessman was initially reluctant to give the money, Yadav's wife, Radha, sent him several emotional text messages after which he agreed.

Talking about the agreement, the businessman said that the agreement was done in his office in Delhi, along with a personal guarantee by Yadav and his wife. He said that the agreement clearly stated that there would be no impact on the money due to the success or failure of the film.

Three supplementary agreements made Three supplementary agreements were also made after the original agreement as Rajpal Yadav kept saying he did not have enough funds.

The businessman said that he went to the court after learning that a music of the film was released at an event, after which the Delhi high court put a stay on the film till Yadav complies with the businessman.

Also Read: Did Salman Khan get Rajpal Yadav out of Tihar Jail as shown in viral video? Actor's wife reveals the truth

Rajpal Yadav reportedly told the businessman that he would be able to repay the money only after the film’s release. Following this, Madhav Gopal Agrawal agreed to a settlement and had the court’s stay on the movie’s release lifted. However, the film failed at the box office.

By 2013, with no resolution in sight, the businessman approached the court once again. After judicial intervention, a settlement amount of ₹10.40 crore was agreed upon. Although Rajpal Yadav issued multiple cheques toward the payment, they were all dishonoured, causing the legal proceedings to continue.

The issue began in 2010 when Rajpal Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed, a repayment dispute led to legal action.