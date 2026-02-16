Did Salman Khan get Rajpal Yadav out of Tihar Jail as shown in viral video? Actor's wife reveals the truth

Actor Rajpal Yadav was sent to the Tihar Jail earlier this month after he surrendered to the authorities in connection with a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case against him. The actor’s bail was rejected by the Delhi High Court a few days later. Over the weekend, a video began surfacing on social media showing Rajpal thanking Salman Khan for helping him and granting him relief. This led to speculation that Salman had paid the amount Rajpal owed, and he was out of prison. However, Rajpal’s wife, Radha Yadav, has shut down the speculation. Rajpal Yadav surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi earlier in February. (Instagram/@rajpalofficial)

Is Rajpal Yadav out of jail? Speaking with Bombay Times, Radha Yadav denied any such development. “As of now, he is not out of Tihar Jail. The bail hearing is scheduled for Monday,” she said. While talking about the actor’s condition in the jail, she added, “He is okay, from what I understand. Our whole family is together at this time. We are very grateful for the support and love he is receiving from his fans and the film fraternity.”

Why did Rajpal thank Salman Khan?

A few days ago, a video, which was widely shared on social media platforms, showed Rajpal sitting in the open, thanking Salman Khan for something. In the clip, he can be seen addressing the media and saying, "Salman bhai bade bhai ki tarah hain, Salman bhai ke sath aaj baith ke andar se bahot khushi mehsoos hoti hai. Sach me relieve mehsoos kar raha hoon. (Salman Khan is like an older brother. Today, I feel very happy sitting with him. Truly, I am very relieved).” The tone of Rajpal’s voice and his addressing the media in the video led to the speculation that he was thanking Salman for getting him out of the legal trouble he was in. But it turns out that the video is an old one, and not connected to Rajpal’s current case.

Why is Rajpal Yadav in jail? Rajpal Yadav has been fighting a cheque bounce case in connection with a sum of ₹5 crore he borrowed in 2010 for his directorial debut. After the film flopped, he failed to repay the amount. In 2018, he and his wife were sentenced to six months imprisonment by a magesterial court. A sessions court upheld the conviction in 2019. After Rajpal moved the Delhi High Court, he was granted relief. But earlier this month, High Court declined relief, noting that Yadav had already been directed to surrender on February 4, 2026. Justice Sharma observed that since the actor had not complied with the surrender order, he would be heard only after handing himself over to jail authorities.

Following this observation, Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail later on February 5. The Court clarified that he would be free to file an appropriate application in accordance with the law after surrendering.

With the actor now serving his sentence, several members of the film industry have stepped forward to offer support as he navigates his legal and financial challenges. The next bail hearing is on February 16.