Crimes against women in Tripura down by 30% since 2018, says CM Manik Saha

There has been a 30% decline in the crime against women in Tripura since 2018, said chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday.

Saha said incidents of eve-teasing were reduced by nearly 60%, molestation by 35%, rape and dowry deaths by 10% each, and murder by 15% in Tripura since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) coalition government came to power in 2018.

“Crime incidents have reduced since 2018. The crime against women declined by 30% since then. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2021 data, Tripura ranks fifth in overall crime incidents from below,” Saha told the reporters in Agartala.

The state is placed second among the northeastern states in the seizure of drugs from the top, the CM added.

Saha on Sunday held a meeting with high-ranked police officials, including director general of police Amitabh Ranjan, assistant director generals, and inspector generals with officers-in-charge of over 80 police stations regarding the law and order situation in the state.

“The oppositions allege that law and order has deteriorated. But statistics show that it has rather improved since 2018,” said Saha.

“Our government is committed to enhancing the work environment of the police so that they can improve their performance,” he said.

Saha’s statement came amidst reports of rape cases in past one month in different parts of Tripura. On Wednesday, two minor girls were allegedly raped in separate incidents in Khowai and Unakoti districts.

Reacting to the chief minister’s statement, Communist Party of India (Marxist) veteran leader Pabitra Kar said, “What he claimed, is not visible in reality. There are many cases that go unreported.”