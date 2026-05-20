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Criminal contempt, 'taanashahi' judiciary: Delhi HC sentences YouTuber to 6-month jail term

YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja came under the scanner after he uploaded videos on his YouTube channel, which slammed the judicial system.

Published on: May 20, 2026 08:02 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Delhi high court on Wednesday sentenced a YouTuber to six months in prison over remarks against the judiciary on his platform.

The bench added that Pahuja should "no remorse" for his actions, and stated that his videos were part of public interest advocacy for judicial reforms.(HT Photo/Shruti Kakkar)

YouTuber Gulshan Pahuja came under the scanner after he uploaded videos on his YouTube channel, which slammed the judicial system.

In the videos, Pahuja was seen taking interviews of advocates Shiv Narayan Sharma and Deepak Singh, where during the interview, the advocates allegedly made derogatory remarks. As per the court, the advocates apologised for their remarks and stated that they were not told the interviews will be published online.

Adding to this, the court noted that Pahuja made further remarks against the judicial system, stating that "adaalaton ki manmarzi badhti jaa rahi hai" (the arbitrary actions of the courts are increasing and I am not expecting any justice).

Pahuja was also heard saying, "manmarzi ka dusra arth taanashahi hota hai" (the synonym for arbitrariness is dictatorship). Delhi HC added that these remarks were made during the hearings against him.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

 
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