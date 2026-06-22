Crisis in AMMA: Actors Mallika Sukumaran among 17 members to resign after Shwetha Menon's exit

The leadership of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) stepped down on Sunday after a stormy general body meeting in Kochi, bringing to an abrupt end to an administration that had made history by electing women to its top posts for the first time. Actor Lakshmipriya rejected allegations that the executive committee had resigned because it failed to present proper financial statements. (PTI)

AMMA president Shwetha Menon announced her resignation following hours of heated discussions over the organisation's functioning, financial records and internal disputes, news agency PTI reported. The entire 17-member executive committee also resigned.

The crisis unfolded during the association's annual general body meeting, where members questioned the adoption of the annual report and statement of accounts. A section of members alleged that the financial records lacked clarity, leading to sharp exchanges between the leadership and participants.

The executive committee decided to step down after a section of the association moved a no-confidence motion against the leadership. The leadership was accused of failing to manage the day-to-day affairs of the organisation and resolve ongoing disputes within the body.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Menon said she had resigned not only as president but also from the primary membership of AMMA.

She alleged that the association was unable to produce accounts for a particular period because the treasurer was unavailable. Menon maintained that the accounts handled by the current committee since September were in order, but several issues related to the previous committee remained unresolved.

She further claimed that attempts were being made to hand over the organisation once again to individuals against whom allegations had previously been raised. Menon also alleged that some members had been pressured into signing a no-confidence motion against the executive committee.

The controversy over financial records was also echoed by members of the outgoing committee. Actor Lakshmipriya rejected allegations that the executive committee had resigned because it failed to present proper financial statements. She claimed that a complete report could not be presented because the previous committee had not finalised certain accounts.

Ad-hoc panel to run AMMA Following the resignations, an ad-hoc committee comprising nine members was constituted to oversee the organisation's affairs.

The panel will be headed by actor and MLA Ramesh Pisharody as convener, with actor and former minister KB Ganesh Kumar and actor Suresh Krishna among its members. The committee has been tasked with managing the association for the next four months and deciding the schedule for fresh elections.

The resignations triggered contrasting reactions from members of the film fraternity.

Veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran acknowledged that the outgoing executive committee had made mistakes but said the organisation required leadership that understood the film industry and could effectively address members' concerns.

Actor Jagadish said no personal attacks had been directed at Menon during the meeting, though members had pointed out responsibilities that, in their view, had not been adequately discharged by the president.

Actor Bheeman Reghu claimed Menon's style of functioning had alienated several members, while actor Baburaj criticised the outgoing leadership and argued that the organisation needed a president who listened to all sections of the association.

In contrast, actor Anoop Chandran said the problems stemmed largely from inexperience and could have been resolved without dismantling the committee.

More resignations follow The fallout from the crisis continued on Monday.

Actors Mallika Sukumaran and Lakshmipriya resigned from the primary membership of AMMA in solidarity with Menon.

In a Facebook post, Sukumaran said she was stepping down from the association while standing with "truth and justice". Lakshmipriya, who served as vice-president in the outgoing executive committee, said some members had arrived at the general body meeting with a predetermined agenda.

The resignations mark a significant setback for a leadership team elected in August last year. Menon and general secretary Kuku Parameswaran had taken charge amid hopes that a new administration led by women would bring change to the organisation.

Reacting to the developments, Kerala Minister for Cultural Affairs and Cinema PC Vishnunadh described the issue as an internal matter of the organisation and said there was no need for government intervention.

(With inputs from PTI)