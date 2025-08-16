AMMA president Shwetha Menon’s remarkable Malayalam films to watch right now

Actress Shwetha Menon made history on Friday as she became the first woman president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes or AMMA. From making her debut in the 1990s to doing notable roles in the 2000s, Shwetha Menon has an interesting career graph in the Malayalam film industry. Known for her bold choices in films, Shwetha Menon has done some remarkable roles that you need to watch. All these films are available on OTTplay Premium Shwetha Menon, Lal in Salt N' Pepper

Shwetha Menon’s films to watch now

Salt N' Pepper

Two middle aged people - Kalidasan and Maya - are at the centre of this film, which stood out from the usual fare with its fresh narrative style and performances. A misdialled phone call introduces Kalidasan to Maya as they connect over their common passion for food. Shwetha convincingly plays Maya, a dubbing artiste, who is battling her own set of insecurities, much like Kalidasan. Actors Asif Ali and Mythili play other key roles in the film, which is a must-watch.

Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha

Haridas returns to his village in Kerala, named Paleri, seeking to find the truth behind a murder that happened decades ago. Shwetha Menon plays Cheeru in this Malayalam mystery film, which fetched her very first Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress. The film is led by Malayalam megastar Mammootty, who appears in triple roles, and yet again secured a State Best Actor Award.

Kalimannu

This Malayalam film, courted much controversy, as it features real-life footage of Shwetha Menon’s labour and childbirth. In Kalimannu, Shwetha plays Meera, a club dancer, who aspires to act in films. It follows the events after she marries a taxi driver. The 2011 film, helmed by acclaimed director Blessy, made headlines during the recent AMMA elections as well.

A meek Meenakshi Pillai, who is in her 50s, files for divorce from her husband Thanu Pillai, a hardened elderly man. Through the tales of Meenakshi and Thanu, Ozhimuri (which means divorce) explores the power dynamics in a household and the matrilineal system which was prevalent in Kerala. Shwetha Menon plays Thanu's mother, a strong woman.