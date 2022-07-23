Crocodiles enter residential areas in Vadodara due to heavy rainfall. See Pics

Flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall in many parts of Gujarat has led to incidents of crocodiles entering residential areas in Vadodara. Those living in high-rise buildings near the bank of Vishwamitri river, which is home to over 250 crocodiles, have complained about the reptiles gatecrashing their homes. The wildlife department has deployed teams to catch such crocodiles, reported news agency ANI.

When the river gets flooded after spells of heavy rainfall, the crocodiles seeking a shelter end up in stormwater drains and underground drainage lines. They travel unnoticed for several kilometres inside the drainage lines and become a threat to the locals. In the past, there have been reports of crocodiles biting or dragging people who had to go outdoors.

Crocodile captured by wildlife department team. (ANI)

The crocodiles are forced to move closer to human settlements as river beds shrink further, leading to human-crocodile conflict, particularly during peak monsoon season. They often need to be rescued after they get stuck in stormwater drain covers.

Crocodile captured by wildlife department team. (ANI)

Several districts of Gujarat, including Navsari and Valsad, have been reeling under the floods after torrential rainfall hit several parts in the past few days. Earlier this week, at least 60,000 cusecs of water were released from the Ukai dam built across the Tapi river as the region witnessed heavy rainfall.

Crocodile captured by wildlife department team.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel took stock of the prevailing situation and instructed all the district collectors and administrations to conduct survey of the destruction caused due to the floods. He also told them to provide necessary financial assistance to the people who suffered losses.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail