CRPF ‘backbone’ of mission to end Maoism by march 2026: Shah

New Delhi Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Maoism, which is confined to just four districts in India, will be eliminated by March 31 next year, and hailed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as the "backbone" of this mission.

Addressing CRPF’s 86th Raising Day event in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh, Shah said, “The Maoists who dreamt of spreading terror from Pashupatinath to Tirupati are now confined to just four districts. The biggest contribution in this is of CRPF. The menace will end in the country by March 31, 2026, as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Central Armed Police Forces and the CRPF, especially its CoBRA battalion, are playing a major role in eliminating Maoism from the country.”

Shah said that in the last five years, CRPF has established more than 400 forward operating bases(FOBs) in Maoist-affected areas, and due to this, the violence has reduced by more than 70% in the last 10 years.

A FOB is important because it establishes the presence and control of areas previously under Naxals’ control. Such camps help in establishing normalcy in the area and provide government benefits to civilians, who have been deprived of such benefits by Naxals. A camp could have around 250-600 security personnel(depending on its sensitivity). Once a camp is established, the government starts providing services to the people, opens schools, markets, and connects people to the other parts of the state.

The Centre has set March 31, 2026, as the day when Maoism will be eliminated from the country. This has led to all security forces in different states, primarily Chhattisgarh to launch an aggressive campaign against Maoists in the jungles. This has led to record number of Maoists getting killed in gunfights and also surrenders in the past two years. All security forces, primarily the CRPF, have been building camps(forward operating bases) in areas that were for long controlled by Maoists. Last year, the central paramilitary forces set up at least 30 such camps in core areas that were for decades controlled by Maoists. One such camp was set up in Puvarti village, home to top Maoist commanders Madhvi Hidma and Barse Deva - currently the two most wanted men by the forces.