CRPF celebrates 10th International Yoga Day with ‘zeal and dedication’

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 21 with enthusiasm and dedication, focusing on the theme “Yoga for Self and Society.” The event featured a yoga session led by Anish Dayal Singh, Director General of the CRPF along with senior officers and approximately 600 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) commandos from the 206 COBRA Battalion of CRPF in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, a Naxal stronghold in the Bastar region. CRPF organised yoga sessions at the SDG Camp, Old JNU Campus in Delhi, and various remote locations nationwide.(X/CRPF)

Speaking on the occasion, DG Anish Dayal Singh said that yoga is a remedy for various diseases and plays a crucial role in alleviating the stress experienced by personnel performing challenging duties in difficult conditions.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Additionally, the CRPF organised yoga sessions at the SDG Camp, Old JNU Campus in Delhi, and various remote locations nationwide.

“Yoga For Peace: CRPF observed International Yoga Day across its locations in the country. DG #CRPF, and senior officers, performed Yoga along with over 600 brave CoBRA troopers in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh,” CRPF X handle wrote on Friday.

The CRPF acknowledges the immense benefits of yoga in achieving harmony and balance in life and is committed to integrating yoga at every level of the organisation. The force encourages its brave members to incorporate yoga into their daily routines and those of their families to improve overall health and well-being.

What is CRPF?

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is an internal security and combat force in India, operating under the Government of India with a primary role to assist State Territories in police operations, maintaining law and order, and countering insurgency activities.

The CRPF plays a crucial yet often overlooked role in safeguarding critical Central Government facilities, such as airports, power plants, bridges, Doordarshan Kendras, All India Radio Stations, residences of Governors and Chief Ministers, nationalised banks, and various other government establishments in insurgency-affected states.

In these troubled regions, the CRPF ensures the security of democratic institutions and prevents militant groups from taking control of civil society.

International Yoga Day 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday.

This year's event highlights Yoga's significant impact on young minds and bodies, aiming to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga and promote health and wellness globally.

The theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasizes yoga's crucial role in enhancing both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Several Union Ministers and other leaders participated in yoga sessions across various parts of the country.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has spearheaded International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at numerous iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.