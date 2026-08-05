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CRPF jawan shoots dead 2 colleagues with service rifle in Assam, then kills self

The police have launched an investigation to discover the motive behind the incident.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026, 07:38:13 IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
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A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer posted in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday allegedly killed two of his colleagues with a service rifle and later died by suicide, police said, adding that another jawan sustained gunshot injuries in the incident and was rushed for treatment.

Security personnel stand outside the 34 Battalion camp after a CRPF officer shot his two colleagues dead and injured another before killing himself, at Katimari in Nagaon district, Assam, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (PTI)
Security personnel stand outside the 34 Battalion camp after a CRPF officer shot his two colleagues dead and injured another before killing himself, at Katimari in Nagaon district, Assam, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (PTI)

According to police, the assistant sub-inspector, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, who was deployed at the main gate of CRPF’s Katimari (34 Battalion), took an INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle from the guard room and opened fire at sub-inspector Ramnawal Singh Yadav, ASI Mane Govind Sripul and head constable Vishnu Prasad Baghel.

The incident took place at around 7.30 am.

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“Yadav and Baghel died on the spot, while Sripul sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to a local hospital,” said Partha Pratim Das, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Nagaon. Later, the injured personnel was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.

 
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