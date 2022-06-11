CRPF officer injured in Jammu protest over Prophet remark

Jammu: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured on Friday morning after a mob of around 150 people attacked security personnel amid an ongoing curfew in Bhaderwah town in Jammu’s Doda district, police said.

Section 144 of CrPC (prohibit assembly of four or more people in an area) was imposed in the town on Thursday evening after inflammatory speeches were allegedly made and provocative messages were reportedly posted on social media against remarks by two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Prophet Mohammed. A curfew was later imposed in the area.

Curfew was also imposed in the adjoining district of Kishtwar and prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were imposed in Ramban district. Mobile internet services were suspended in Bhaderwah town and Kishtwar district.

On Friday morning, a CRPF personnel was injured when a mob of around 150 people defied the curfew and gathered outside Jamia Masjid and resorted to stone pelting, an officer said. The administration had barred Friday prayers at the mosque, the officer pointed out.

“There was an incident of stone pelting by about 100 to 150 people outside Jamia Masjid in Bhaderwah town on Friday morning. A CRPF jawan suffered minor injuries in the incident”, the officer said on condition of anonymity.

Security forces fired some tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, the officer added.

“... the situation in Bhaderwah is under control. We are constantly monitoring the situation and whosoever tries to vitiate the atmosphere will be dealt with sternly,” Additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh, who is camping in Bhaderwah, said.

“The curfew will continue and as and when the situation starts returning to normal, it will be relaxed,” he added.

A senior Doda district official also said the “situation remains under control”.

Kishtwar deputy commissioner AK Sharma said prohibitory orders will continue as a precautionary measure.

“No untoward incident was reported in the district but since it was a Friday, the administration decided to continue with the curfew restrictions. We are constantly in touch with representatives of both communities and they have assured us of maintaining peace and harmony,” Sharma said.

Ramban deputy commissioner (DC) Massrat-ul-Islam also said the situation in the district is under control.

“The situation is absolutely normal and under control but as a precautionary measure, we have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144. On Thursday, the prohibitory orders were imposed in Batote town but on Friday, we extended these orders to all four subdivisions of Ramban, Gool, Ramsu and Banihal,” Islam said.

The Ramban administration also facilitated the travel of 89 Haj pilgrims to Srinagar to board their flight to Mecca on June 13. “Ramban senior superintendent of police coordinated their hassle-free movement to Srinagar today,” the DC said.

A senior J&K police officer said first information reports (FIRs) have been filed against a cleric for allegedly calling for violence against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who was among the two leaders who made the remark, and a minor for allegedly uploading an objectionable post against the Prophet on social media.

“FIRs have been registered in both cases. The police have warned that anyone found violating law and order will not be spared,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

Director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said: “Wrong utterances should be avoided because they hurt the sentiments of the people. A curfew was imposed in Bhaderwah as a precautionary measure”.

“I urge the people to behave responsibly and assure them that the guilty will not be allowed to go scot-free but it is not wise to get carried away by such elements. We should not get incited by such elements and spoil our brotherhood and disrupt normal life. Certainly, we can lodge our protest but we shouldn’t go to the extent where force has to be used because then police have to act sternly,” he told reporters in Kathua.