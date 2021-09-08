Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bombs hurled at Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh's house, guv flags violence concerns
india news

Bombs hurled at Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh's house, guv flags violence concerns

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said the violence outside the parliamentarian’s residence revealed there was no sign of wanton violence abating in Bengal.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Security personnel deployed near the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh in North 24 Parganas. (ANI)

Crude bombs were reportedly hurled at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh’s residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district early on Wednesday night. Police have reached the spot and are scanning for evidence.

An India Today report said the parliamentarian was in Delhi at the time of the incident although his family members were living inside the house located in Jagatdal. So far, there has been no report of any injury.

The report further said at least three bombs were hurled amid the presence of security personnel from the Central Reserve Paramilitary Force (CRPF). Police are investigating the motive behind the incident. 

According to an NDTV report, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the assailants may have affiliations with the ruling Trinamool Congress. 

RELATED STORIES

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said the violence outside the parliamentarian’s residence revealed there was no sign of wanton violence abating in Bengal. “Bomb explosions outside the residence of Member of Parliament Arjun Singh this morning is worrisome,” he wrote on Twitter.

Also read | Calcutta high court orders CBI probe into West Bengal post-poll violence

The governor further said he would expect prompt action from the state police. As far as Singh’s security was concerned, the issue had been earlier flagged to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he added.

The governor has been raising the issue of post-poll violence unleashed against opposition leaders and workers ever since the Assembly election results were announced earlier this year. BJP leaders have also spoken about the issue frequently.

Singh had switched over from the Trinamool Congress in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arjun singh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jammu man shot down brother-in-law and his brother over domestic dispute

India logs 37,875 new Covid-19 cases; active caseload remains below 400,000

'Covid-19 can be cured with aspirin': Govt says viral message fake

RSS-affiliated farm union calls for new law for remunerative price to farmers
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP