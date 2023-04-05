'Crutches of BJP and Modiji': Digvijaya Singh's message for Ghulam ‘bhaijaan’

Ahead of the release of his memoir 'Azaad', former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has again opened up about his differences with the Congress which prompted him to leave the party after decades of association. In an interview, the former Congress leader said he has no difference with the Congress ideology and does not want to 'expose' or 'demolish' the party. Digvijaya Singh has now reacted to Ghulam Nabi Azad's observation on Congress and advised him to save his party on J&K. Read | Ex-Cong leader calls PM Modi a ‘statesman’, says 'he was...'

Digvijaya Singh slammed Ghulam Nabi Azad for his comments on Congress and asked him to save his party in J&K.

After leaving the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad founded his party in J&K -- Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

"Ghulam Nabi bhaijaan, what will you expose and demolish; first save your party in Kashmir. After staying at the party for 40 years, you betrayed the party. Now what will you achieve with the help of the crutches of BJP and Modiji!" Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

Read | I won’t consider myself an Oppn leader, I will stay neutral: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad in an interview with the ANI on Tuesday heaped praises on PM Modi and said PM Modi has always behaved like a statesman, though he (Ghulam Nabi Azad) never spared him -- as the Leader of Opposition.

To HT, Azad said he thinks PM Modi has been a good prime minister, while the Congress fell short. "I praised and criticise the BJP as and when needed. There is no doubt that PM is very hardworking. But BJP too must believe in ‘live and let live’. I criticise BJP too. I don't abuse PM Modi 24X7. BJP can also meet the same fate as the Congress if it does not give political space to other parties," Azad said.

“I am hopeful that the Congress will rectify its mistakes. It is unfortunate that everyone asks what is the alternative party to the BJP,” Azad said

