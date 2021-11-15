Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Cryptocurrency cannot be stopped but must be regulated’, concludes Parliamentary Standing Committee
india news

‘Cryptocurrency cannot be stopped but must be regulated’, concludes Parliamentary Standing Committee

None of the stakeholders could decide on a regulator for the burgeoning crypto industry, in spite of agreeing that a regulatory mechanism was necessary.
Digital currencies or cryptocurrencies have been creating ripples all over the world(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

At the meeting on crypto convened by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, the various stakeholders reportedly came to the conclusion that “cryptocurrency cannot be stopped” but it has to be “regulated”, government sources told reporters on Monday.

This is the first such meeting called by the Standing Committee, and it saw the participation of representatives of crypto exchanges, block chain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), among others. However, none of the stakeholders could decide on a regulator for the burgeoning crypto industry, in spite of agreeing that a regulatory mechanism was necessary.

“There was a consensus that a regulatory mechanism should be put in place to regulate cryptocurrency. Industry associations and stakeholders were not clear as to who should be the regulator,” the source told news agency ANI.

The panel, headed by Jayant Sinha, also discussed the importance of ensuring “security of investors’ money”, one member also expressed concern over the publication of full-page ads on cryptocurrencies that appear in national dailies.

RELATED STORIES

Sinha had said that the committee called “stakeholders from across the industry including operators of major exchanges, members of CII as well as academics from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, who have done a very thorough study on the crypto finance.”

The experts and academics from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad in the panel are reported to have “said that cryptocurrencies are some sort of investors' democracy”, sources said.

Digital currencies have been creating ripples all over the world and the apex court of India had nullified a Reserve Bank of India circular banning cryptocurrencies.

For their next step, the committee wants government officials to appear before it and address their remaining concerns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cryptocurrency parliament
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Salman Khurshid’s house in Nainital vandalised amid book row

Govt tweaks Fundamental Rules, clears path to extend tenure of ED, CBI chiefs

Fully vaccinated from Covid? Singapore scraps quarantine upon arrival from India

2 women journalists, arrested for reporting on Tripura violence, granted bail
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP