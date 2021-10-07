'Crystal clear': BJP's Varun Gandhi tweets new Lakhimpur video, demands justice

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday took to Twitter posting the viral video purportedly of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, demanding accountability and justice for those who were killed in Sunday’s violence.

"The video is crystal clear. Protestors can't be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer,” tweeted the BJP MP from Pilibhit constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

He posted a 37-second video, the latest and longer clip in which a speeding SUV – a Mahindra Thar jeep – is seen ramming a group of protesters and mowing them down. Four farmers were killed in the incident, and four more in the violence that followed, the police said. Two SUVs - one black and another white - followed the jeep out of the site as a group of protesters is seen shouting and crying in the video.

The video, which is said to be taken on October 3, the day of the horrific incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, has gone viral on social media. The protesters claim that the vehicles allegedly belonged to a convoy of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish. Farmer groups claim that the minister's son was in the car that ran over the protesters.

Of the eight deceased, four were farmers, two were workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one was journalist and one driver.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on who are the accused are and whether they have been arrested. The top court has given time till Friday for the same.

