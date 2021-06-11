Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / CSIR-IICT ties up with Suven Pharma for new anti-Covid drug Molnupiravir
india news

CSIR-IICT ties up with Suven Pharma for new anti-Covid drug Molnupiravir

CSIR-IICT said Molnupiravir can completely suppress Covid-19 virus transmission within 24 hours, citing a study published in the journal 'Nature Microbiology'. CSIR-NIIST is also collaborating with Suven Pharma for process technology transfer, a press release detailed.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 10:14 AM IST
With such a rapid means of tackling the SARS-Cov-2 virus transmission, anti-Covid drug Molnupiravir can be a complete gamechanger in India's fight against the coronavirus disease pandemic, said the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology. (Photo via kaan_levin on Twitter)

In what comes as a boost to India's pharmaceutical industry amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) have signed an MoU with Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (SPL) for the process technology transfer and manufacture of the anti-Covid drug Molnupiravir. The new agreement comes days after the Hyderabad-based CSIR-IICT entered into a similar MoU with Lee Pharma on process technology transfer and the manufacture of Covid-19 drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG).

The anti-viral drug Molnupiravir, now meant to fight Covid-19, was initially developed for the treatment of influenza but has since been repurposed. CSIR-IICT said Molnupiravir can completely suppress Covid-19 virus transmission within 24 hours, citing a study published in the research journal 'Nature Microbiology'. With such a rapid means of tackling the SARS-Cov-2 virus transmission, anti-Covid drug Molnupiravir can be a complete gamechanger in India's fight against the coronavirus disease pandemic, said the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology.

A press release issued by the CSIR-IICT detailed how the synthetic process know-how for Molnupiravir was sourced from CSIR-NIIST and the process to scale it up was successfully carried out by CSIR-IICT. It said that the complete technology know-how will be transferred to SPL and the company, would in turn manufacture and launch the anti-viral drug Molnupiravir in the market as an effective medication for patients affected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). CSIR-IICT would also provide the process know-how for the manufacture of new anti-Covid drug 2 -DG to treat moderate and severe Covid-19 infected patients to reduce their oxygen dependency, as per the agreement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 pandemic covid-19 news from india csir net covid-19 drug antiviral
TRENDING NEWS

People can’t get enough of this elephant’s stylish walk. Watch viral video

Who crossed the greased pole in the fastest time? Record making video shows

The Family Man 2 creators react to Mumbai Police’s Chellam sir related advisory

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP