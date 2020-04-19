Cured of Covid-19, MP cop dies before discharge, CM gives Rs 50 lakh and a job to the family

A 42-year-old police inspector, who had recovered from coronavirus infection, died in a hospital in Indore in the wee hours of Sunday, said the district administration.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia payment for the cop’s family and a government job for his wife.

The police officer who was in charge of Juni police station in Indore contracted the virus while performing his duties, said police officials.

As per police officials, this was the first coronavirus-linked death of a police officer in the state.

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Indore, Dr Pravin Jadia said, “The police officer was hospitalised on March 31 having tested positive for Covid-19. After his treatment, he twice tested negative for the disease and was about to be discharged from the hospital, when his end came.”

Dr Jadia added, “The doctors at the hospital, where the cop was treated, suspect that the police officer died due to pulmonary embolism. However, it remains to be seen if the problem was caused by Covid-19.”

Paying tributes to the cop, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The state government will provide Rs 50 lakh to the family as ex-gratia and appoint the police officer’s wife as a sub-inspector in the police department.”

State Congress president Kamal Nath also paid tributes to the police officer.

