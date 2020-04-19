e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cured of Covid-19, MP cop dies before discharge, CM gives Rs 50 lakh and a job to the family

Cured of Covid-19, MP cop dies before discharge, CM gives Rs 50 lakh and a job to the family

This is the first coronavirus linked case of a police officer’s death in Madhya Pradesh, said local cops.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The cop was about to be discharged after having twice tested negative for coronavirus.
The cop was about to be discharged after having twice tested negative for coronavirus.(ANI Photo/Representative)
         

A 42-year-old police inspector, who had recovered from coronavirus infection, died in a hospital in Indore in the wee hours of Sunday, said the district administration.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia payment for the cop’s family and a government job for his wife.

The police officer who was in charge of Juni police station in Indore contracted the virus while performing his duties, said police officials.

As per police officials, this was the first coronavirus-linked death of a police officer in the state.

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Indore, Dr Pravin Jadia said, “The police officer was hospitalised on March 31 having tested positive for Covid-19. After his treatment, he twice tested negative for the disease and was about to be discharged from the hospital, when his end came.”

Dr Jadia added, “The doctors at the hospital, where the cop was treated, suspect that the police officer died due to pulmonary embolism. However, it remains to be seen if the problem was caused by Covid-19.”

Paying tributes to the cop, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The state government will provide Rs 50 lakh to the family as ex-gratia and appoint the police officer’s wife as a sub-inspector in the police department.”

State Congress president Kamal Nath also paid tributes to the police officer.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

tags
top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news