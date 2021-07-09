Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Curfew, cap on vehicles: Gujarat govt announces guidelines for Rath Yatra
india news

Curfew, cap on vehicles: Gujarat govt announces guidelines for Rath Yatra

"Only three chariots and two other vehicles will be allowed to carry out the Yatra," the Gujarat government said in a statement.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Last year, only a symbolic Rath Yatra was organised in the premises of the Lord Jagannath temple in the Jamalpur area.(PTI Photo)

A day after the Gujarat government gave its nod to Rath Yatra procession, the state’s home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja held a meeting with the Jagannath temple authorities to discuss the route and the precautionary measures against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) amid fears of a possible third wave.

In view of the concerns related to Covid-19, the Rath Yatra will be carried out under a strict curfew in Ahmedabad. The restrictions will be imposed on the entire route of the procession from early morning till afternoon, the home minister said.

The state government also restricted the number of vehicles to be allowed for the procession. "Only three chariots and two other vehicles will be allowed to carry out the Yatra," he also said after the meeting.

No other vehicle or singing troupes, akhadas, elephants or decorated trucks will be permitted to take part in the procession. "We appeal to the people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and adhere to the protocols," the state home minister urged the citizens.

Last year as well, only a symbolic Rath Yatra was organised in the premises of the Lord Jagannath temple in the Jamalpur area after the Gujarat high court denied permission for the usual public procession due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

In the pre-Covid times, grand procession used to be held with lakhs of devotees taking part in the Yatra. Traditionally, it is led by the chariots of Lord Jagannath and begins at around 7am from the 400-year-old temple. It covers a distance of 19km and concludes at the temple by late evening.

The procession also stops at Saraspur for an hour-long lunch break, which is also to be skipped this year.

The procession used to involve decorated elephants and tableaux moving around in at least 100 trucks. This year it is expected to be done within a few hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rath yatra
TRENDING NEWS

12-foot-long python that escaped from aquarium located in a mall rescued. Watch

Bride wears crown and garland made of golgappa, viral video amuses people

Dubai unveils world’s deepest 60-meter pool, clips of creation go viral

Dad juggles baby and ball at baseball game, viral video sparks mixed thoughts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP