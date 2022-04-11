Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Curfew in MP district after stone-pelting on procession
india news

Curfew in MP district after stone-pelting on procession

Ten people, including superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Chaudhary, were injured in the clashes.
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 07:09 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

Curfew was imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone after clashes broke out in the city following stone-pelting on a Ram Navmi procession, officials familiar with the matter said.

Ten people, including superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Chaudhary, were injured in the clashes.

“No casualty has been reported and ten people were injured in the incident. A curfew has been imposed in the district after the violence. The situation is now under control,” district collector Anugrha P said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police official said that violence broke out after the procession reached a Muslim-dominated area.

“A rally was passing through a Muslim-dominated area near Talab Chowk. A few people objected to the song that was being played at the procession. Later, a group of people pelted stones on the rally and tension erupted,” said a police officer, who didn’t wish to be named.

“Four houses have been burned down by unidentified people,” the officer told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

Topics
madhya pradesh stone pelted
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP