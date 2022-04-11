Curfew in MP district after stone-pelting on procession

Curfew was imposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone after clashes broke out in the city following stone-pelting on a Ram Navmi procession, officials familiar with the matter said.

Ten people, including superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Chaudhary, were injured in the clashes.

“No casualty has been reported and ten people were injured in the incident. A curfew has been imposed in the district after the violence. The situation is now under control,” district collector Anugrha P said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police official said that violence broke out after the procession reached a Muslim-dominated area.

“A rally was passing through a Muslim-dominated area near Talab Chowk. A few people objected to the song that was being played at the procession. Later, a group of people pelted stones on the rally and tension erupted,” said a police officer, who didn’t wish to be named.

“Four houses have been burned down by unidentified people,” the officer told reporters.

