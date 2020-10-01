Customs detain LDF leader in Kerala gold smuggling case

india

Almost three months after seizure of 30 kg gold from a diplomatic consignment the Customs department on Thursday detained a Left Democratic Front (LDF) leader from Kozhikode in north Kerala in connection with the case.

“Karat Faisal, an LDF municipal body councillor, is suspected to be the kingpin in the case and invested heavily in the racket and played a major role in distributing smuggled gold to jewellers,” said a Customs officer who did not wish to be named.

Customs officials raided his house in Koduvally in the early hours of Thursday and later took him to Kochi. Officials said they came to know about his role after sustained interrogation of some of those arrested in the gold smuggling case. He will be produced in a court later.

This is not Faisal’s first brush with the law. In 2013 the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had arrested him in connection with a smuggling incident in Kozhikode airport but he was let off after coughing up a hefty fine. He was reported to be very close to two LDF independent legislators, Karat Razak and PTA Raheem.

The smuggling case came to light after 30 kg gold was seized from a consignment that came in the name of an employee of the United Arab Emirates consulate in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. Later that month, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency. The NIA later said proceeds of smuggling could have been used to fund terror networks in the country.

In a related development, one of the prime accused in the gold smuggling case Sandeep Nair has moved an application in the court to make a confession under the Section 164 A of the Indian Penal Code. The NIA did not oppose his plea in the court. There are reports the NIA will make him an approver to reach many big fish after his statements virtually led to Karat Faisal.