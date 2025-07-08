Customs seizes gold worth 1.34 crore at Delhi's IGI airport

Gold worth ₹1.34 crore has been seized from the possession of a man at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the customs department said on Tuesday. Custom officials seized two plastic pouches containing yellow-coloured paste suspected to be gold.(Reuters)

The accused, an Indian male passenger, was intercepted after he arrived from Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) on July 3, it said.

A detailed examination of his baggage and personal search resulted in the recovery of two plastic pouches containing yellow-coloured paste suspected to be gold, the customs department said in a post on X.

Three gold bars weighing 1,484.5 grams were extracted from the paste. The total value of the bars is ₹1,34,87,395, it said.

A case has been registered against the passenger, the customs said, adding that based on his interrogation, another person -- receiver of the gold -- was also intercepted.