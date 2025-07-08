Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Customs seizes gold worth 1.34 crore at Delhi's IGI airport

PTI |
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 07:25 PM IST

Customs department said three gold bars weighing 1,484.5 grams were extracted from the paste, with the total value of the bars standing at ₹1,34,87,395.

Gold worth 1.34 crore has been seized from the possession of a man at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the customs department said on Tuesday.

Custom officials seized two plastic pouches containing yellow-coloured paste suspected to be gold.(Reuters)
Custom officials seized two plastic pouches containing yellow-coloured paste suspected to be gold.(Reuters)

The accused, an Indian male passenger, was intercepted after he arrived from Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) on July 3, it said.

A detailed examination of his baggage and personal search resulted in the recovery of two plastic pouches containing yellow-coloured paste suspected to be gold, the customs department said in a post on X.

Three gold bars weighing 1,484.5 grams were extracted from the paste. The total value of the bars is 1,34,87,395, it said.

A case has been registered against the passenger, the customs said, adding that based on his interrogation, another person -- receiver of the gold -- was also intercepted.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Customs seizes gold worth 1.34 crore at Delhi's IGI airport
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On