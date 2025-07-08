Customs seizes gold worth 1.34 crore at Delhi's IGI airport

Customs department said three gold bars weighing 1,484.5 grams were extracted from the paste, with the total value of the bars standing at ₹1,34,87,395.
Gold worth ₹1.34 crore has been seized from the possession of a man at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the customs department said on Tuesday.
The accused, an Indian male passenger, was intercepted after he arrived from Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) on July 3, it said.
A detailed examination of his baggage and personal search resulted in the recovery of two plastic pouches containing yellow-coloured paste suspected to be gold, the customs department said in a post on X.
Three gold bars weighing 1,484.5 grams were extracted from the paste. The total value of the bars is ₹1,34,87,395, it said.
A case has been registered against the passenger, the customs said, adding that based on his interrogation, another person -- receiver of the gold -- was also intercepted.