CWC to meet on Oct 16 over farmers’ issues and UP violence

The meeting is likely to focus on the farmers’ issues after party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the kin of four farmers who were run down by a car belonging to junior home minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3.
Published on Oct 10, 2021 03:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on October 16 to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where eight people died, and the issues faced by farmers, people familiar with the development said.

The highest executive body of the party will also likely to address issues related to the turmoil in its Punjab unit, as demanded by some leaders, the people said, requesting anonymity.

“The CWC meeting will take place on 16 October,” a Congress leader said. “It might be a physical meeting.” Meetings of the CWC have been held virtually for the past 18 month due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as many leaders could not travel to Delhi, while others preferred to maintain social distancing.

The meeting is likely to focus on the farmers’ issues after party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the kin of four farmers who were run down by a car belonging to junior home minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3.

Cong plans silent protest

The Congress has decided to observe ‘Maun vrat’ or silent protest across the country on October 11, demanding the immediate sacking of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra from his post.

A letter from KC Venugopal, general secretary in charge of organization, said, “All PCCs are requested to hold Maun vrat in front of Raj Bhavan or Central Government Offices in their respective states/UT headquarters demanding the same..” 

