Congress Working Committee to meet today to review panels’ plans on key issues

Preparing the ground for the party’s chintan shivir (brainstorming session) in Udaipur later this week, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Monday evening to finalise the proposals of the six panels which were formed last month to deliberate upon the political and economical situation in the country.

The proposals of these six panels will be part of a resolution that will be adopted during the three-day chintan shivir which is slated to begin from May 13, a party leader familiar with the developments said.

The meeting of the Congress’ top executive body assumes significance as it will define the scope of discussions on a number of issues related to farmers and agriculture sector, the situation related to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes and minorities, social justice and youth in the upcoming chintan shivir, the party leader said, seeking anonymity.

The meeting will also allow the CWC to delve into other issues such as inflation, the economic situation, high unemployment rates and current political situation, the party leader added.

“The importance of the brainstorming session is immense. While it is aimed to revitalise the party and discuss the political line, a number of social and economic issues will also come up for debate and there is a scope of mid-course corrections to take on the BJP,” a senior leader involved with the preparations of the meeting said on condition of anonymity.

The Congress’ chintan shivir, which was last held in 2003, is being organised at a time the party is struggling to win elections and has been reduced to just 29 seats in Rajya Sabha and 53 in Lok Sabha.

“Issues relating to the welfare and well-being of kisans (farmers) and khet mazdoors (farm labourers), Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, religious and linguistic minorities and women social justice and empowerment and youth will also be discussed in detail. Besides these, matters relating to organisational restructuring and strengthening will be examined. The chintan shivir will also deliberate on the broad strategy of the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” the senior leader quoted above said.

The six panels, that are expected to submit their proposals to the CWC on Monday, are headed by leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (political), former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid (social justice and empowerment), former finance minister P Chidambaram (economy), general secretary Mukul Wasnik (organisation), former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda (farmers and agriculture) and Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Warring (youth and empowerment). Each committee has nine members.