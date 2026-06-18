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Cyber criminals are ‘parasites’ who dupe innocent citizens: SC

The Supreme Court called cyber criminals "parasites," asserting that harsh penalties are necessary to protect society from fraud and keep them imprisoned.

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 06:46 am IST
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday compared cyber criminals to “parasites” observing that people who dupe innocent citizens should be dealt with harshly as the interest of society is best maintained by keeping them imprisoned.

Cyber criminals are ‘parasites’ who dupe innocent citizens: SC

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said, “You people are parasites,” as it dealt with a petition filed by one Manoj Kumar Singh, facing multiple cases of cyber fraud in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Jammu & Kashmir.

Refusing to entertain Singh’s plea for clubbing the cases and seeking bail, the bench, also comprising justice V Mohana, said, “You people take money from investors and dupe them. We have to be very harsh on you. Society’s interest is there only when you are inside jail and not outside.”

The court noted the unique modus operandi followed by these accused who operate the crime in one area and then shift base continuously to evade arrest. “You are hardened criminals whose victims are spread pan-India. You cheat someone in Tamil Nadu and then go to Jammu.”

 
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