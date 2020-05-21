e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cyclone Amphan Update: NDMA advises people not to move out until govt’s green signal

Cyclone Amphan Update: NDMA advises people not to move out until govt’s green signal

“Only venture out after a cyclone when “all clear” messages are declared by the Government Officials,” NDMA wrote on Twitter.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 12:49 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
The NDMA also said that squally wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph expected over Meghalaya and West Assam.
The NDMA also said that squally wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph expected over Meghalaya and West Assam. (PTI file photo )
         

Amid cyclone Amphan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday advised people against going out until government’s green signal.

“Only venture out after a cyclone when “all clear” messages are declared by the Government Officials,” NDMA wrote on Twitter.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in the coastal region of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20 and has had an adverse effect on the weather of various parts of the country.

NDMA said that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and squall is likely over Bihar; with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya.

Lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Lakshadweep, Kerala, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and with lightning at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, it said.

The NDMA also said that squally wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph expected over Meghalaya and West Assam.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In