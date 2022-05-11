Cyclone Asani: Flights disrupted as heavy rain lashes Andhra. Details here

In view of cyclone Asani, several flights including arrivals and departures have been cancelled due to heavy rain and gusty winds. In a revised status of the flight operations, Visakhapatnam airport director K Srinivasa Rao told news agency ANI that all IndiGo flights - 22 arrivals and 22 departures have been cancelled.

SpiceJet's Kolkata to Vishakhapatnam and vice versa flights have also been cancelled. Air Asia has also cancelled one flight from Bengaluru and one flight from Delhi. According to the airport director, they will take a call on the flights to Hyderabad post 2pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Air India is yet to decide and convey about their flight operations, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, 10 flights from Chennai to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Mumbai and Jaipur were cancelled in view of the cyclone.

According to the Chennai airport authority, a total of 17 flights have been cancelled so far on Wednesday morning - including six from Visakhapatnam, four from Hyderabad, two from Hyderabad and Rajahmundry each and one each from Bangalore, Jaipur and Kolkata, reported news agency ANI.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning informed that the severe cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours - and has weakened into a cyclonic storm.

Heavy rains are lashing parts of the Kakinada district and rough sea conditions are being witnessed in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. A ‘red’ warning has also been issued for the Andhra Pradesh coast and local authorities have been alerted to be prepared to take action to prevent disasters associated with the cyclone.

As per reports, the NDRF has deployed 50 teams for rescue and relief operations in all the affected areas - out of this, 22 teams have been deployed in West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, while the remaining 28 have been asked to be on alert within the states.

(With inputs from ANI)