Cyclone Asani| No heavy rain in Andaman Islands today, strong winds likely

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands won't see heavy rain on Tuesday, the weather office has said, adding that the deep depression over the Andaman Sea is likely to weaken gradually in the next few hours as it moves towards the port city of Thandwe in Myanmar by noon. Cyclonic storm Asani - brewing in the region - had put rescue teams on alert. Navy and Army were also on standby.

"It would continue to move nearly northwards away from Andaman Islands, weaken gradually and cross Myanmar coast as a deep depression between latitude 16°N & 18°N," the IMD (India Meteorological Department) said in its morning bulletin.

No heavy rain is in forecast for the Islands on Tuesday; some parts are likely to recieve light to moderate rain.

Gale winds will pick up and remain in the range 65 to 75 kms per hour, gusting to 85 kms per hour, close to the Andaman and Nicobar islands, east-central Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea till Wednesday. The wind speed is "likely to decrease gradually becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along and off Myanmar coast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea," the weather office said.

The sea condition is expected to remain rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture near the coast. Tourist activities also remain suspended for now.

The government last week took stock of the situation. Control rooms were set up in all three districts of the union territory and locals - living along the coasts - were evacuated.

According to officials, over 150 NDRF personnel were on duty and six relief camps were set up in anticipation of the storm. Power disruption, flooding on roads and mudslides were also predicted by the IMD as the likely impact.

