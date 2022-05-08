Cyclone Asani: Odisha ready to evacuate 7.5 lakh if needed, says top official

BHUBANESWAR: The first cyclonic storm of 2022 over Bay of Bengal was formed on early Sunday morning as it lied 1020 km away from Puri coast while moving with a speed of 16 kmph, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Named Asani (wrath in Sinhala, one of the official languages of Sri Lanka), the cyclone is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by 5.30pm on Sunday.

IMD officials said the cyclone is unlikely to make landfall as it would recurve in the sea north-northeastwards on May 10. The cyclone will not make landfall as the system is more likely to move parallel to Odisha- Andhra coast, said IMD officials.

“Light to moderate rainfall will start in coastal districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur and Puri after May 10 evening. In the coastal areas, the wind speed will be 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph. The maximum wind speed will be 50-60 kmph and the windy condition will continue till May 11 and thereafter, it will start reducing,” IMD director general (DG) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Odisha special relief commissioner Pradeep Jena said that arrangements have been made to evacuate 7.5 lakh people in 18 districts if any such emergency situation arises out of the impending cyclonic storm. “There are 862 permanent cyclone centres in 18 districts. These centres can accommodate 1.5 to 1.6 lakh people with adherence to Covid-19 rules. Likewise, 6,661 buildings have been identified as temporary centres which can house about 6 lakh people. Thus, we have the arrangements to evacuate 7.5 lakh people. Though the prediction by IMD so far has given some kind of relief, we have not lowered our preparedness,” said Jena.

“As the sea condition will be rough, we have directed fishermen not to venture into sea along Odisha coast after May 8. Those who are in the sea have been asked to come to the shore by May 8. “The fisheries and animal resources department is collecting the list of fishermen. While some fishermen have started returning, we are hopeful to bring them back by tomorrow afternoon. We have also requested the navy and coast guards to help us in the process,” Jena added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a precautionary measure against the possible cyclonic storm, 175 specialised teams of Odisha Fire Services have been formed to deploy in the likely affected districts, said Fire Service director general (DG) Santosh Upadhyay. Each special team has power saws, Combi Tools, Tower Lights and other rescue equipment with them.

IMD officials said several districts of coastal Odisha would experience light to moderate rainfall under the influence of the cyclonic storm. “We have issued a heavy rainfall alert for three districts-, Ganjam, Puri and Gajapati districts (7-11cm) on May 10,” said IMD scientist Umashankar Das.