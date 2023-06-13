Cyclone 'Biparjoy': 2 boys dead, 2 still missing at Mumbai's Juhu Koliwada beach

Two of the four boys, who were feared drowned after they ventured into the rough sea at Juhu Koliwada in Mumbai on Monday, have succumbed, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Distressed family members and relatives of the boys at the Juhu Koliwada beach, in Mumbai on Monday, (Anshuman Poyrekar/ HT)

Dharmesh Bhujiya and Shubham Yogesh Bhogania, both 16, were rescued by the local police and taken to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Two boys are still missing.

The incident occurred at Juhu Koliwada in the western suburbs, a total of eight boys, ignoring warnings of the rough sea because of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ and high tide, ventured to the deep end of the jetty and sat on the ledge there. According to the Mumbai Police, one boy was rescued by the local fisherman, while three others ran away. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporaton (BMC) had suspended search and rescue operations due to bad weather and darkness at 11pm on Monday.

A civic official said a Navy chopper was launched at 8.20pm for a search operation. A defence spokesperson said diving teams are on standby but they are not being deployed now due to adverse sea conditions.

The other two have been identified as Manish Bhogania, 15, Jai Tajpariya, 16.

The rescued boy is Dipesh Karan, 16, and the three who managed to run away from the spot are Dharam Nitesh, 16, Kaushal Tajpariya, 15 and Ankit Bhujia, 16. They are all residents of Dutt Mandir road, Vakola.

Warning issued to people and fishermen

Authorities have already warned people and fishermen against venturing into the sea because of the rough conditions ahead of the landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy' on the Gujarat coast on June 15.

As Juhu beach gets crowded with visitors, most of the lifeguards are stationed there, and this part of the beach rarely has any. “While the locals understand the dangers of the rough sea, youngsters and tourists do not and venture into the sea. The sea gets so rough that it is difficult even for us to rescue or take the boats inside,” said a fisherman.

(With inputs from Jeet Mashru in Mumbai)

