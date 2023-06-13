A look at India's deadliest cyclones

A severe cyclonic storm named Biparjoy is likely to hit India's western state of Gujarat and southern parts of Pakistan this week, India's weather department has said.

High tides crash at the seafront at Colaba, Mumbai as an after-effect of the forming of the cyclone.(PTI)

Biparjoy, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 km per hour (78-84 mph) gusting up to 150 kph, is expected to make landfall on Thursday between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan, it has said.

Here is a look at some of the deadliest cyclones that have hit India recently, increasing the government's focus on disaster preparedness over the years.

MAY 2021, GUJARAT

More than 100 people - most of them in Gujarat - were killed and scores more reported missing when an 'extremely severe cyclone', named Tauktae, hit the western state, packing gusts of up to 210 km per hour.

MAY 2019, ODISHA

Almost 100 people were killed when the strongest cyclone to hit India in five years, named Fani, made landfall in the eastern state of Odisha. Authorities said many more would have died if 1.2 million people had not been evacuated before the cyclone struck.

OCTOBER 1999, ODISHA

A 'super cyclonic storm' crossed the Odisha coast near Paradip with a wind speed of 260 km per hour at the time of landfall, killing 9,885 people and injuring 2,142, according to official estimates.

JUNE 1998, GUJARAT

A 'very severe cyclonic storm' crossed the Gujarat coast near Porbandar with an intensity of 167 km per hour at the time of landfall, killing 1,173 people with another 1,774 reported missing, according to official data. Media reports, however, suggested at least 4,000 people were killed.